Campaign Image

Hospital fees Emerald and Sarah 2025

Goal:

 GBP £400

Raised:

 GBP £401

Campaign created by Tania West

Campaign funds will be received by Tania West

Hospital fees Emerald and Sarah 2025

We are raising funds to practically support the care of Emerald and Sarah’s newborn baby daughter who desperately needs medical help. Their baby is currently in the special care baby unit in Nigeria. 

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
£ 226.00 GBP
1 month ago

Simon
£ 50.00 GBP
1 month ago

God bless you both at this time

Anonymous Giver
£ 25.00 GBP
1 month ago

Multiplication of favour and healing power of Jesus! Amen

Anonymous Giver
£ 25.00 GBP
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
£ 25.00 GBP
1 month ago

I pray in our mighty Yashuas name that your baby girl is healed...she fell in my heart and I heard the Lord say it is done. She is a strong little thing and I come in agreement with God's word that she is healed! I speak the breath of God into her and the blood of Jesus over her. Praise God for His Glory! Be anxious for Nothing Sarah and Emerald God has you all in the palm of his hand🙏

Anonymous Giver
£ 25.00 GBP
1 month ago

Tania West
£ 25.00 GBP
1 month ago

Praying for health and healing

Updates

Update #1

June 2nd, 2025

Thanking God that our target of £400 has been reached!  Thank you to all who have donated to help baby Shalom.  Emerald and Sarah are so very grateful.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo