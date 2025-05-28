Hospital fees Emerald and Sarah 2025

Goal:
GBP £400
Raised:
GBP £401
Campaign funds will be received by Tania West
We are raising funds to practically support the care of Emerald and Sarah’s newborn baby daughter who desperately needs medical help. Their baby is currently in the special care baby unit in Nigeria.
God bless you both at this time
Multiplication of favour and healing power of Jesus! Amen
I pray in our mighty Yashuas name that your baby girl is healed...she fell in my heart and I heard the Lord say it is done. She is a strong little thing and I come in agreement with God's word that she is healed! I speak the breath of God into her and the blood of Jesus over her. Praise God for His Glory! Be anxious for Nothing Sarah and Emerald God has you all in the palm of his hand🙏
Praying for health and healing
June 2nd, 2025
Thanking God that our target of £400 has been reached! Thank you to all who have donated to help baby Shalom. Emerald and Sarah are so very grateful.
