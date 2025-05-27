Campaign Image

Supporting Sonya Rose

Goal:

 USD $2,500

Raised:

 USD $545

Campaign created by Lindsy Floyd

Campaign funds will be received by Sonya Rose

Sonya Rose has been her husband’s primary caregiver for more than a year now. A retired veteran, her husband had been an educator until his health issues worsened. Forced out of work because of his health, Sonya and her husband lost their home to medical debt. They’ve been working to get his disability approved, but it’s a long process. They’ve been living in a hotel with their teenage daughter. Sonya’s husband has been in and out of the hospital with infections following Whipple surgery, and they can’t go to a shelter because of his autoimmune challenges. 
Dan Tubridy
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

God Bless Seth & family

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for you Sonya, Seth and Leia.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying 🙏

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Thank you so much for your donation. I am so grateful for the money as well as the prayers! You have no idea how much you have helped." By Sonya Rose

Remi
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Thinking and praying for you and your family!

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Thank you for your donation! I am so grateful for your kindness and support." By Sonya Rose

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Compassion

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Thank you for your donation! Thank you for taking the time to read our story and donating to help us." By Sonya Rose

