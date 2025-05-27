Supporting Sonya Rose

This family needs

Sonya Rose has been her husband’s primary caregiver for more than a year now. A retired veteran, her husband had been an educator until his health issues worsened. Forced out of work because of his health, Sonya and her husband lost their home to medical debt. They’ve been working to get his disability approved, but it’s a long process. They’ve been living in a hotel with their teenage daughter. Sonya’s husband has been in and out of the hospital with infections following Whipple surgery, and they can’t go to a shelter because of his autoimmune challenges.