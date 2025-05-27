Goal:
USD $2,500
Raised:
USD $1,700
Campaign funds will be received by Shane Ingolia
For over a decade, I felt a strong calling to mission work—but I found every excuse to silence it. That changed in 2024, when I finally took my first trip to Peru. It was a life-changing experience. People often say you go on a mission trip thinking you'll change others’ lives, but it’s your own life that ends up transformed. I can personally attest to that truth.
In 2025, I have the incredible opportunity to return to Peru. This time, our team will serve in Lima, ministering to children and families through wheelchair distributions, sports activities, kids clubs, and small construction projects. We’ll also distribute food boxes to support community kitchens that feed tens of thousands of people who might otherwise go without.
I humbly ask that you consider supporting me in this journey. Whether through a financial donation or by lifting us up in prayer, your support means the world. Please pray for safe travel, effective ministry, and that the people we meet feel God’s unconditional love through our actions.
If you'd like to stay connected during the trip, I’ll be setting up a private Facebook group with photos and daily updates. I'd also love to share more about how my 2024 trip impacted my life—just reach out!
Lastly, if missions have ever been on your heart, I encourage you to consider taking that step. I’d be honored to help guide you through that journey.
Thank you all for your love and support. I appreciate you!!!!!!!
Shane Ingolia
Time for more chicken meals!
Thoughts and prayers for you from the Covert Family!
Best of luck friend! Keep doing great things 👍
Good luck my friend! Thank you for all you do!
Can’t help but picture all the smiles you will make possible. Counting on your to brush up your Spanish!!
Appreciate the opportunity to support you in the great work you are doing. Onwards!
Go and make disciples
