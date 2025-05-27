For over a decade, I felt a strong calling to mission work—but I found every excuse to silence it. That changed in 2024, when I finally took my first trip to Peru. It was a life-changing experience. People often say you go on a mission trip thinking you'll change others’ lives, but it’s your own life that ends up transformed. I can personally attest to that truth.

In 2025, I have the incredible opportunity to return to Peru. This time, our team will serve in Lima, ministering to children and families through wheelchair distributions, sports activities, kids clubs, and small construction projects. We’ll also distribute food boxes to support community kitchens that feed tens of thousands of people who might otherwise go without.

I humbly ask that you consider supporting me in this journey. Whether through a financial donation or by lifting us up in prayer, your support means the world. Please pray for safe travel, effective ministry, and that the people we meet feel God’s unconditional love through our actions.

If you'd like to stay connected during the trip, I’ll be setting up a private Facebook group with photos and daily updates. I'd also love to share more about how my 2024 trip impacted my life—just reach out!

Lastly, if missions have ever been on your heart, I encourage you to consider taking that step. I’d be honored to help guide you through that journey.

Thank you all for your love and support. I appreciate you!!!!!!!

Shane Ingolia







