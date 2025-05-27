Help Lunas leg

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $425
Campaign funds will be received by Moses Leslie
Hello!
Luna is a playful puppy who decided to go exploring at the wrong time! She unfortunately hurt her femur and needs surgery immediately!
My son Andrew is so upset and needs your help! His baby girl is suffering and will be having surgery tomorrow morning. We would love to help her heal so she can run around like the playful puppy who decided she is!
Thanks for supporting our baby girl! Every bit helps. Please feel free to share.
I'm so sorry, this is heartbreaking.
Praying for Luna
Love you buddy. Sent $ to moms Venmo yesterday. Hers a little more.
