Campaign Image

Help Lunas leg

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $425

Campaign created by Amber Leslie

Campaign funds will be received by Moses Leslie

Help Lunas leg

Hello! 

Luna is a playful puppy who decided to go exploring at the wrong time! She unfortunately hurt her femur and needs surgery immediately! 


My son Andrew is so upset and needs your help! His baby girl is suffering and will be having surgery tomorrow morning. We would love to help her heal so she can run around like the playful puppy who decided she is! 

Thanks for supporting our baby girl! Every bit helps. Please feel free to share. 

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

I'm so sorry, this is heartbreaking.

Tony Pimentel
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
1 month ago

emma
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Ace Regalado
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Maisy
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for Luna

Karli Zimmer
$ 5.00 USD
1 month ago

Tim
$ 5.00 USD
1 month ago

Caden
$ 5.00 USD
1 month ago

Naunie
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Love you buddy. Sent $ to moms Venmo yesterday. Hers a little more.

Maverick Pedone
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 15.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo