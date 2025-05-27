Bring Ama Home

Hello, my name is Amador, and I am a 100% Disabled Veteran who has been fighting for the custody of my daughter, Ama, for over two years. As a loving father, I am determined to bring my daughter home from another country, where she has been taken against the orders of the United States judges. Despite the judge's ruling in my favor, I have exhausted my savings and legal resources, leaving me with no choice but to seek help through this platform.

As a Disabled Veteran, I have faced numerous challenges in my life, but none as daunting as this. The financial burden of legal fees in another country and living expenses has left me with no resources to bring my daughter back to be able to provide her with basic needs, such as food, medical care, and a safe living environment. My daughter's well-being and happiness mean the world to me, and I am willing to do whatever it takes to ensure her safe return. I have found my daughter and am currently speaking to a local attorney in the other country. Who is educated and verse with the US Department of State and is knowledgeable with the Hague Convention on the Civil Aspects of International Child Abductions, signed in 1980.

Ama should not have to suffer in another country without healthy food, medical care and without the essentials needed to just to live. She is a beautiful well-mannered child with a heart for God and always had a smile on her face that glowed and lite up a room. I have not seen that smile for over two years. I miss her smile; her laughter; her caring heart but most of all I miss her tight hugs. I do not want her candle to be darkened by this experience. Ama has missed years of her education, and her family misses her dearly.

I humbly ask for your support in bringing my daughter back home to the United States. Your contribution, no matter how big or small, will bring us one step closer to being reunited as a family. Together, we can make a difference in the life of a child who has been away from her loving father for far too long. Let's bring Ama home and give her the love, care, and support she deserves. United I know we can turn this terrible nightmare into a loving return for Ama. Thank you for your kindness and generosity.

Luke 6:31; And as ye would that men should do unto you, do ye also unto them likewise.”















