Help the elderly with cellphone data

Imagine you live in an old age home and you feel lonely and isolated. Imagine the difference to your life if you could call your family and friends at any time. Imagine being grateful to strangers who cared enough to help make uncapped cellphone data available.

Imagine feeling good RIGHT NOW knowing that you have made life more bearable for an old person.



Do you know older people who cannot contact their loved ones? I do…

There are about 41 residents, of which 23 were born before 1945, living at the Jan Lange Old Age Home, in a rural town in South Africa. Several of the residents cannot leave the premises due to immobility and their own safety, but this results in physical and especially emotional isolation.



Their families prefer that you live there because the care is good, but due to employment opportunities, your relatives reside in cities more than 300km (180 miles) away. Imagine the isolation, heartache, desolation and desperation each of these senior citizens deal with if they cannot contact their loved ones because they do not have cellphone data.



The solution? Uncapped cellphone data (at no extra cost to the individuals) that will enable the old age home residents to contact their families and friends on Whatsapp and thus at least reduce feelings of isolation.



The Jan Lange Home is part of an old age care facility in Riversdale in the Western Cape, South Africa (See Droom: https://www.droomriversdal.co.za/). Several residents depend on social welfare, which leaves them with little money to spend on anything other than essentials. Riversdale (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Riversdale,_South_Africa) is a safe community and the old age home is therefore often preferred for older people while their families live and work in cities across South Africa. The primary contact between the residents and their families and friends is therefore via cellphone.



Personal testimony:

My father (who will be 90 in July 2025) also resides in the Jan Lange Home, and fortunately we live in the same town. On 27 March this year he had a medical crisis and “lost” about 65 years of his history.

I spent hours with him over the next six weeks; gently talking him through his life events since being a university student (which was his last known memory), marrying my mom, the birth of their children (I’m in the middle), through our growing up events and our own children being born, right to his great-grandsons… all of which were foreign to him.

Because we (my siblings and I) provide our father with adequate cellhone data, he was able to call me all the time during the initial days, and later, as he started remembering more, he could talk to my brothers and then the extended family and his friends (some of whom are ALSO older than 90!).

It was humbling, emotional and yet wonderful to be closely involved and active in my father’s healing. We are grateful that he was not lonely and desperate during the time when he did not know where he was and that he could talk to people he knows within one week following his medical crisis.