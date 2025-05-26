Saying Goodbye to George Hargrove

Hello, my name is Atlas Hargrove and I am reaching out to you today because my oldest brother, George Allen Hargrove, has recently passed away. He was an incredible man who left an indelible mark on the lives of everyone he touched. On May 24th, 2025, he left this world at the age of 66, after a long battle with health issues. Having lost our mother, our sister, three other brothers and our niece, this is a devastating blow for our family.

We are humbly asking for your support in raising funds to cover the costs of George's funeral services. Your contribution, no matter how big or small, will help us give him the sendoff he deserves.

George was a man of great integrity, compassion, and kindness, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Your generosity will help us cover the costs of the funeral services, including the expenses for the venue, flowers, and other necessary arrangements. Your support will also help us provide a beautiful sendoff for George, one that truly reflects his character and the impact he had on our lives.

We are grateful for any contribution you can make, and we thank you in advance for your kindness and generosity. Please join us in celebrating George's life and legacy, and in ensuring that he is laid to rest with the dignity and respect he so rightfully deserves.

Thank you for your time and consideration. Together, we can make a difference in the lives of those who are grieving the loss of this remarkable man.

#SayingGoodbyetoGeorgeHargrove #RestInPeace #GiveSendGo