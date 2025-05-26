Help Toki Beat Embryonal Rhabdomyosarcoma!

Toki is a kind, soft-spoken young man with a carefree spirit and a love for his phone and TikTok. Though he may be quiet, his heart speaks volumes—always full of compassion and warmth.

What started as a routine tonsillectomy/adenoidectomy turned into something much more serious. Toki was diagnosed with Rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare and aggressive cancer. The tumor, measuring 53mm x 57mm, is located behind his teeth and jaw, pressing behind his nose/septum on the right side, and near a critical area where the jugular vein branches.

While the diagnosis is heavy, our faith is even greater. We know that GOD IS BIGGER than this tumor and cancer. We are standing on the promises of healing, hope, and strength in the face of this challenge.

Theodore "Stephen" Castro, Toki's father, and family humbly ask for your support—through donations to help cover Toki’s hospital and treatment expenses, and just as importantly, through your prayers and petitions to the Lord for complete healing and restoration.

We believe in miracles, and we believe in community. Thank you for standing with Toki and with us in faith, love, and hope.