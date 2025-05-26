Campaign Image

Help Toki Beat Embryonal Rhabdomyosarcoma!

Campaign created by Simona Castro Denny

Campaign funds will be received by Theodore Castro

Toki is a kind, soft-spoken young man with a carefree spirit and a love for his phone and TikTok. Though he may be quiet, his heart speaks volumes—always full of compassion and warmth.  

What started as a routine tonsillectomy/adenoidectomy turned into something much more serious. Toki was diagnosed with Rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare and aggressive cancer. The tumor, measuring 53mm x 57mm, is located behind his teeth and jaw, pressing behind his nose/septum on the right side, and near a critical area where the jugular vein branches.

While the diagnosis is heavy, our faith is even greater. We know that GOD IS BIGGER than this tumor and cancer. We are standing on the promises of healing, hope, and strength in the face of this challenge.

Theodore "Stephen" Castro, Toki's father, and family humbly ask for your support—through donations to help cover Toki’s hospital and treatment expenses, and just as importantly, through your prayers and petitions to the Lord for complete healing and restoration.

We believe in miracles, and we believe in community. Thank you for standing with Toki and with us in faith, love, and hope.  

Recent Donations
Nicole McIntosh
$ 50.00 USD
7 days ago

Prayers and hugs❤️🙏🏻

Goodro Family
$ 60.00 USD
21 days ago

You got this Toki! Much Love

Tandi Metoyer
$ 200.00 USD
24 days ago

❤️❤️

Fitch family
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

South TX Crew LLC
$ 300.00 USD
1 month ago

We love you and we’re praying for you!

John and Tracy Pannunzio
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Deanna
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Roger and Wendy Prado
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers to you & your family.

Strampe Family
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

You got this Toki!

Quillen Family
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Luke and Lexi
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Get well soon.

Crystal Gouveia
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Martinez Family
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Holding you close in our thoughts and prayers.

Cindy Haught
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

We stand with you in prayer for your dear Toki.

Taelor Hansen
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Thinking of you!

Shay
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying

Jimmy and Angie Brothwell
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Many Prayers 🙏🏻

Jarrett Berry
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Susan Starr
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

I hope and pray for you to be Able to raise the amount of money to help your recovery.And hope it goes well.

Crissy Lopez
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

