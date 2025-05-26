Hi my name is Jeremy. My wife Erin and I have been serving Jesus for over a decade now. We have given our lives to Jesus, to do with as he wants. We decided to go all in and advance the kingdom of God with everything we have. We need help. We have big dreams. We have some money saved but these ambitions are more difficult to achieve without your help. We want to buy land, build a stage for a yearly Christian music festival, with a camping area for worshippers. We will hold a yearly Christian music festival, outside the Edmonton Alberta area, with some preaching a call for salvation. Our heart cry is to give sick children from the area and beyond the full vip treatment. As the ministers preach and pray over them Jesus will heal them. We will also hold monthly revival meetings from may to September every year. I covet your prayers more than any money and ask you to pray into this as the Lord wills. Please join us in advancing the kingdom of God and strengthening the Church. We humbly ask for your help in this endeavour and give all glory to our Lord Jesus Christ. Thank you from Jeremy and Erin.

Phase 1 - Aquire land.

Phase 2 - Build the festival area, including stage, camping, parking, etc.

Phase 3 - Book the Christian bands. Enjoy the first festival. Celebrate Jesus and worship him. Celebrate all the miraculous healings.