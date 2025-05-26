Jaffo Needs Help On This Hill

Goal:
USD $4,000
Raised:
USD $2,114
Campaign funds will be received by Jeff Miller
Hello, friends. I have avoided this option for as long as I possibly could, because I HATE asking for help.
I was laid off from my remote IT Job a few months ago, and have since had some minor health issues that's put a dent in the hunt for new employment. BUT I am applying for remote jobs daily as I'm starting to feel better. But the health problems have really set me back.
I also help the homestead family that is hosting my stay on this hill here in SE KY, and they've hit some similar hard times as of late.
Whatever funds I had saved up that were maintaining the bills and helping the family up here, etc have all but dried up, and now I'm in kind of a pickle.
I'm not looking for any long term support, of course, but I just need to be able to get by for the immediate future and cover some bills, pet food, my food, gas, and maybe put some toward the transmission rebuild I need in my main vehicle, as well as cover a couple bills for the main house.
I full expect to be employed again soon, but it will still be a bit before the first paycheck.
Like I said, I am the type to never ask for help - to a fault - so I really hate having to do this. If anyone feels like tossing a little my way, I absolutely appreciate it. I am so grateful to our community and every tidbit of assistance and generosity.
Hang in there buddy! 4113nS
Good luck brutha from IronMikesGhost
I got you brother!
Keep the faith brother, and keep your head up. You'll get through this.
Praying for you bro. We all have rough patches. Cheers, A. "The Artificer"
Much Love Jaffo.
I'm sorry I couldn't give more.
We help the homies when in need!
Prayers sir.
You got this - Illa Zilla
Hope this little bit helps, bud.
