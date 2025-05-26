Jaffo Needs Help On This Hill

Hello, friends. I have avoided this option for as long as I possibly could, because I HATE asking for help.

I was laid off from my remote IT Job a few months ago, and have since had some minor health issues that's put a dent in the hunt for new employment. BUT I am applying for remote jobs daily as I'm starting to feel better. But the health problems have really set me back.

I also help the homestead family that is hosting my stay on this hill here in SE KY, and they've hit some similar hard times as of late.

Whatever funds I had saved up that were maintaining the bills and helping the family up here, etc have all but dried up, and now I'm in kind of a pickle.

I'm not looking for any long term support, of course, but I just need to be able to get by for the immediate future and cover some bills, pet food, my food, gas, and maybe put some toward the transmission rebuild I need in my main vehicle, as well as cover a couple bills for the main house.

I full expect to be employed again soon, but it will still be a bit before the first paycheck.

Like I said, I am the type to never ask for help - to a fault - so I really hate having to do this. If anyone feels like tossing a little my way, I absolutely appreciate it. I am so grateful to our community and every tidbit of assistance and generosity.



