Supporting Ashley Clark and her Girls

Dear Friends,





There is a special momma in need of our love and support. Ashley, a devoted single mother to three beautiful girls—Ella, Raylen, and her newest blessing, Lilah—is facing a challenging season.





Baby Lilah was born with hydrocephalus and is currently in the NICU. She will undergo surgery as soon as her tiny body is strong enough. Despite these trials, Lilah is a fighter—a beautiful, resilient little girl—and we trust that God is holding her close.





Due to complications with her own health and the care Lilah requires, Ashley has been unable to work since February. She will remain out of work until at least August, when her medical team will re-evaluate her condition.





We are reaching out to ask for your prayers and, if you’re able, your financial support. Every prayer and every gift means the world to Ashley and her girls, and helps carry them through this difficult time.





Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your kindness and compassion.





God bless you!



