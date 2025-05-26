Make Housing Affordable for Families

🏡 Making Homes Affordable Again, One Family at a Time

Do you work hard every day and still feel like owning a home is out of reach? You’re not alone.





For me (Thomas), the journey to owning a home was long and hard. I didn’t become a homeowner until I turned 50 years old — and even now, with the increasing cost of living, it’s still a challenge just to keep it. That experience opened my eyes to how broken the housing market is, and how many good, hard-working people are being left behind.





Millions of Americans are being priced out of the housing market — not because they didn’t try, but because the system favors big investors and skyrocketing prices over real, hardworking families.





That’s why my brother Victor and I launched DT&V Solutions, LLC — a startup company built to fight back and put homeownership back within reach for everyday people like YOU.

________________________________________

💪 What We’re Doing

We buy discounted, distressed homes, renovate them with care, and offer them at affordable prices to families who deserve more than just rent receipts.





We're not just selling houses — we're rebuilding futures, restoring dignity, and helping families plant roots in the communities they love.

________________________________________

🏠 Why It Matters

The housing crisis is pushing families to the edge — and it’s only getting worse.





The median home price in the U.S. has soared to over $400,000, pricing out millions of hardworking people. At the same time, mortgage interest rates have doubled in recent years, making monthly payments even harder to afford.





These rising costs aren’t just numbers — they’re the reason many families can’t own a home, no matter how hard they work. The system is tilted toward big investors, while everyday people are left behind.





But we believe you shouldn’t have to wait on government programs or rely on Wall Street to make housing fair again.





With your support, we can change lives — one home at a time — by making affordable homeownership possible for families who’ve been priced out for too long.

________________________________________

📅 Our Goal

With your help, we aim to purchase and renovate our first affordable home by the end of 2025 — creating a safe, affordable place for a family to build their future.

________________________________________

💡 Why Support Us?

Your donation isn’t just a gift — it's an investment in:





• ✅ A startup company committed to long-term, community-centered housing solutions

• ✅ Families who’ve been priced out, overlooked, or left behind

• ✅ A future where hard work actually gets you ahead





Every dollar goes directly toward purchasing, renovating, and preparing homes for families who are ready to step into stability — and finally call a place their own.

________________________________________

🙌 Let’s Rebuild Hope Together

You have the power to help someone’s mother, brother, or neighbor finally become a homeowner.





Are you ready to be part of a real solution?





👉 Donate now to help us restore the American Dream — one family, one home, one future at a time.

________________________________________

💰 Funding Breakdown

Here’s exactly how your donation will make an impact:





🏠 Property Acquisition | $150,000 - Purchase one or two discounted homes in working-class neighborhoods

🛠️ Renovation & Materials | $40,000 - Repairs and updates: roofing, plumbing, HVAC, electrical, flooring

👷 Labor & Contractors | $20,000 - Hire skilled tradespeople for licensed, local renovation work

📑 Startup Legal & Licensing | $15,000 - LLC registration, insurance, real estate filings, infrastructure

📣 Marketing & Community Outreach | $10,000 - Help local families discover and apply for available housing

💡 Reserve & Contingency Fund | $15,000 - Prepare for cost overruns or unforeseen renovation challenges





________________________________________

Thank you for believing in this mission. Together, we can build more than homes — we can build a better future for our children.