Shalom Remnants Foundation is a Kenyan non-governmental organisation formed in 2022. The headquarter is at Wu-Yi Plaza, Block F, 5th Floor, Door F16.Galana Road, off Argwings Kodhek Road, Kilimani in Nairobi.

Shalom Remnants Foundation is registered as an NGO( Non governmental organisation) under the Public Benefits Organisation act and the Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government. The NGO Board of Kenya requires us to conduct our activities in the following counties: Nairobi, Kisumu, Mombasa, Eldoret, and Nakuru. Shalom Remnants Foundation operates in collaboration with government entities, stakeholders, and community-based organisations to maximise our impact and reach.. By so doing, Shalom will contribute to achieving a nation free of alcohol and drug abuse, and hence the realisation of sustainable development goals; inline with the expectation of the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA). We shall continue to identify, engage, and seek support from an array of stakeholders. The Board of Directors comprises leaders in Kenya from various industries, which include education, business, aviation and government; each with unique traits which they have brought onboard for success and sustainability of the NGO.





1. Project Title: Alcohol & Drug Awareness and Restoration Programme

Country & Location: Kenya (Nairobi & Kisumu Counties)

Start and End Date: March 2025 – January 2026

Contact Person: John Wilson Mumbo Ogola

Project Address: Shalom Remnants Foundation, Wuyi Plaza, Block F, Door F16, Galana Road off Argwings Kodhek Road, Kilimani, P.O BOX 23085-00505 Nairobi, Kenya

Project Budget: 60 Million Ksh

2. Executive Summary



Substance abuse in Kenya, particularly in Nairobi and Kisumu, has led to severe social and economic consequences. This project seeks to create awareness and educate communities on the dangers of alcohol and drug abuse through targeted campaigns in ten high-risk constituencies. Over ten months, we will conduct public talks, distribute educational materials, and engage with schools, churches, and community groups. NACADA (National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drugs) will oversee the campaign's effectiveness, and financial accountability will be ensured through independent auditing and regulatory compliance.





3.Project Justification



Alcohol and drug addiction continue to ravage communities in Nairobi and Kisumu, leading to health complications, family breakdowns, and economic hardships. The hardest-hit constituencies include Embakasi Central, Embakasi East, Kibra, Ruaraka, and Dagoretti North in Nairobi, as well as Kisumu Central, Kisumu West, Nyando, Muhoroni, and Seme in Kisumu. This initiative aligns with Shalom Remnants Foundation’s mission of Restoration, Hope, and Reintegration of addicts into society.

4. Project Goal



To reduce alcohol and drug abuse in Nairobi and Kisumu by fostering awareness, providing education, and engaging communities in sustainable solutions.

The Alcohol & Drug Awareness and Restoration Programme is a focused initiative aimed at combating substance abuse in Kenya’s urban centres, particularly in Nairobi and Kisumu. By distributing 10,000 specially designed A5 booklets per round and organizing regular community awareness talks, this project seeks to empower communities with vital information and practical support. The programme is structured into five rotations per county each year—with community sessions held four times in each rotation—to ensure continuous engagement. With a projected annual budget of approximately Ksh 60 Million, the initiative also dedicates 15–20% of its funding to robust administrative management to guarantee transparency and effective implementation.