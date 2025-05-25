Campaign Image

Provision Help Needed

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $110

Campaign created by Lovina Beechy

Campaign funds will be received by Lovina Beechy

A week ago, we left South Dakota with just our personal immediate needs and headed to Tennessee to start a new chapter in our lives, believing wholeheartedly that God directed us. We left all our furniture, food, and some clothes in storage in South Dakota, as we didn't have the funds to rent something to bring it or a place in Tennessee. We are now staying in hotels and have to buy our food. It's taking everything we have left. All funds will go towards getting a rental place, food, and paying our storage fees so we don't lose our belongings, and necessities till we can go get our things in storage. Every penny and prayer will be highly appreciated. God bless everyone.


Fyi: we didnt just leave bc we wanted to relocate, no. We had to move to protect our family. 

Always be careful who you work for and who's being hired js. (long story)

Ada Pyers
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

