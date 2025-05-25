Help Me Keep My Home

Campaign Image

Dear Family of God.

Hello, my name is Easterann, and I’m reaching out with a heart full of faith and hope. I’m currently facing a financial challenge and need to raise $7,361 to assume the loan on my home and avoid losing it. Recently, I  went through a divorce with no money to help with legal assistance. I was awarded the home with the exception of taking ex husband name off the loan by October 2025. God allow us to build this home.  This is all I have left. 

This home is not just a shelter—it's a place of peace, prayer, and new beginnings. I've been praying and trusting God to provide, and I believe He often sends help through kind, compassionate people like you.

If you feel led, any amount you can give will bring me closer to securing my home. Whether it's $5, $50, or $500—every gift matters and brings me one step closer to peace and stability.

Even if you’re unable to give financially, your prayers and shares are just as powerful.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your support. I believe that God is able, and I'm trusting Him to move through this.

With love and gratitude,

Easterann Kea

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
27 days ago

May God bless and keep you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

The promises of God are Ye and Amen

Edith Wallace
$ 75.00 USD
1 month ago

God has your situation already taken care of. Be strong and continue to look towards the hills which come your help my sister. Your Faith & Gods favor. Love you Sis.

Jimette Purvis
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

May God continue to Guide and bless you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Patrice
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

God always provides.

Stephanie Donofrio
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

God bless you!

Robbin Freeman
$ 19.00 USD
1 month ago

May God exceed all your expectations!

Charles Martin
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for you and your family!

Shireen
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Blessings to you.

Tammi Toms
$ 75.00 USD
1 month ago

Coco
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Janeen Fortune
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Debra Gregg
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Bless you!

Shirley Jones
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

God always provides. Be encouraged and of good cheer.

Porters
$ 75.00 USD
1 month ago

Faye
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

I pray God continue to bless you abundantly

Keva Gunter
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Sending Prayers

Updates

Update #1

June 12th, 2025

Dear Family of God.

I am $951 from my goal!

From the bottom of my heart, I want to say thank you. Your love, support, and generosity have touched me more than words can express. In a time when I truly needed a helping hand, you showed up with open hearts and outstretched arms.

Your prayers, encouragement, and gifts have been a powerful reminder of what it means to be the body of Christ—bearing one another’s burdens and lifting each other up in love. I am humbled, grateful, and deeply moved by your kindness.

May the Lord bless you abundantly for all that you’ve sown into my life. I’m praying He returns it to you pressed down, shaken together, and running over.

With love and gratitude,

Easterann

