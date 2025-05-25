Help Me Keep My Home

Goal:
USD $7,361
Raised:
USD $2,809
Campaign funds will be received by Easterann Kea
Dear Family of God.
Hello, my name is Easterann, and I’m reaching out with a heart full of faith and hope. I’m currently facing a financial challenge and need to raise $7,361 to assume the loan on my home and avoid losing it. Recently, I went through a divorce with no money to help with legal assistance. I was awarded the home with the exception of taking ex husband name off the loan by October 2025. God allow us to build this home. This is all I have left.
This home is not just a shelter—it's a place of peace, prayer, and new beginnings. I've been praying and trusting God to provide, and I believe He often sends help through kind, compassionate people like you.
If you feel led, any amount you can give will bring me closer to securing my home. Whether it's $5, $50, or $500—every gift matters and brings me one step closer to peace and stability.
Even if you’re unable to give financially, your prayers and shares are just as powerful.
Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your support. I believe that God is able, and I'm trusting Him to move through this.
With love and gratitude,
Easterann Kea
May God bless and keep you!
The promises of God are Ye and Amen
God has your situation already taken care of. Be strong and continue to look towards the hills which come your help my sister. Your Faith & Gods favor. Love you Sis.
May God continue to Guide and bless you.
God always provides.
God bless you!
May God exceed all your expectations!
Praying for you and your family!
Blessings to you.
Bless you!
God always provides. Be encouraged and of good cheer.
I pray God continue to bless you abundantly
Sending Prayers
June 12th, 2025
Dear Family of God.
I am $951 from my goal!
From the bottom of my heart, I want to say thank you. Your love, support, and generosity have touched me more than words can express. In a time when I truly needed a helping hand, you showed up with open hearts and outstretched arms.
Your prayers, encouragement, and gifts have been a powerful reminder of what it means to be the body of Christ—bearing one another’s burdens and lifting each other up in love. I am humbled, grateful, and deeply moved by your kindness.
May the Lord bless you abundantly for all that you’ve sown into my life. I’m praying He returns it to you pressed down, shaken together, and running over.
With love and gratitude,
Easterann
