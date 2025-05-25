Sophies Missionary Work

I hope this message finds you well. I’m reaching out with immense gratitude and excitement to share a special update about the children’s missionary work I’ll be part of in Asia. Thanks to your generous support and prayers, I’ll be living in Asia for the next six months, serving children in underserved communities. Our mission is to share God’s love through education, discipleship, and hands-on care—bringing hope and joy to young hearts in need. This journey wouldn’t be possible without your faithfulness. Your donation is not just a gift—it’s a seed sown into the lives of children who are now being touched by the love of Christ. I’ll be sending updates along the way so you can see the impact you’re making. Please continue to keep the children, the team, and myself in your prayers as we walk out this calling. I’m so thankful to have you on this journey with me.