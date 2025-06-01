New Path Forward My Artistic Dream

I've been an artist all my life but never thought I could make a living doing what comes natural to me and instead pursued the corporate path. Through the years I've been encouraged by many to sell my work or present in a gallery. After over 1 year of not being find employment of any kind and watched all efforts fall through, disappear and go silent, I am now at my last resort which is to lean on the philanthropy of others to support my pursuit as an artist. I have nothing left to live on, no home to return to, and no other options for financial support. This is my last hope.

Prior to participating in my first art fair in June, many people seemed to resonate with my art. During the show I was humbly further validated in my work by generating some sales and gaining collectors and followers. My ultimate goal is to live a meaningful life through sharing my original watercolour, ink, acrylic and photography work with collectors and the world; turning some of my art into fabric prints and design a line clothing and scarves that are made in the USA. I believe in supporting small businesses and creators and try to live this life where I can.

Through this campaign, I am trying to keep a roof over my head and cover expenses so that I can continue to create, participate in more art shows, and launch my line using my art work.

The $20,000 that I am asking will go toward paying my rent where I have my studio, basic living, art fair participation and producing my fabric designs. This amount could cover me for several months while I try every means to make ends meet and grow my dream. Without help, I cannot make it through July.

Breakdown:

Art Fair Participation & Set Up: $500.00 (covers 3 months)

Art Supplies: $300.00

Art Production Costs (Printing, Framing, Product Development): $4,200

Housing, Studio, Living Expenses: $5,000 monthly x 3 months

If you cannot help in this way, please pray for me sincerely because I am out of options this month.

I'm prepared to offer donators original and/or art prints.

My Website (needs to be updated): Fancysnapshot2000

Instagram: Fancysnapshot2000

Art Show Participation:

The Box SF (May 31st - June 1st, 2025)

Haight Street Dream ( June 21st)

The Box SF ( July 12th - 13th)

Additional Campaign Here: Urgent Campaign