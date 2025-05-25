Uganda Mission 2025 with SOS Ministries

From June 19 to July 17, I will be serving in Uganda under Shannon Hurley and his organization, Sufficiency of Scripture Ministries (SOS Ministries). This Christ-centered ministry exists to strengthen the local church and make disciples through a variety of impactful efforts. SOS operates six key ministries:

Local Church Development & Church Planting

Legacy Christian Academy (Kindergarten through High School)

Medical Center

Disability Center

Church Strengthening Ministry

Shepherds Training College (for equipping church leaders)

This trip will be more of an internship-style mission where I won’t be part of a team, but rather serving individually under Shannon and his staff. I’ll be available to help wherever needed—whether that’s behind the scenes, in the classroom, in ministry outreach, or hands-on with community support.

My heart for this trip is rooted in a deep desire to grow in Christ, serve His Church, and say “yes” to whatever work the Lord has prepared for me in Uganda. All of this is in pursuit of Jesus and for His glory.