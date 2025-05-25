Campaign Image

Uganda Mission 2025 with SOS Ministries

Campaign created by Graysen Gutierrez

Campaign funds will be received by Graysen Gutierrez

From June 19 to July 17, I will be serving in Uganda under Shannon Hurley and his organization, Sufficiency of Scripture Ministries (SOS Ministries). This Christ-centered ministry exists to strengthen the local church and make disciples through a variety of impactful efforts. SOS operates six key ministries:

  • Local Church Development & Church Planting
  • Legacy Christian Academy (Kindergarten through High School)
  • Medical Center
  • Disability Center
  • Church Strengthening Ministry
  • Shepherds Training College (for equipping church leaders)

This trip will be more of an internship-style mission where I won’t be part of a team, but rather serving individually under Shannon and his staff. I’ll be available to help wherever needed—whether that’s behind the scenes, in the classroom, in ministry outreach, or hands-on with community support.

My heart for this trip is rooted in a deep desire to grow in Christ, serve His Church, and say “yes” to whatever work the Lord has prepared for me in Uganda. All of this is in pursuit of Jesus and for His glory.

Recent Donations
Crystal Austin
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Graysen, We will be praying for safety and for God to be using you for his glory

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
1 month ago

proud of you forever graysen. God is doing amazing things through you

San Antonio Heights Community Church
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Gemma Austin
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Ray
$ 15.00 USD
1 month ago

Vinnie B
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Will
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Graysennn, so cool you’re choosing to spend your time serving the Lord. Can’t wait to hear about the amazing things God will do through you.

Jorden
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

I’m praying that you have an incredible time in Uganda Graysen! You were such a blessing to me and the rest of our hall in Smith. May the Lord give you the most transformational trip, and give you the strength to share His love and life while you are there, like you did with us. God bless you Graysen!!

Jeremy 2D
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Hey Graysen!! It’s been such a pleasure to get to know you over this school year. I will be praying for God to move boldly in your life and Uganda!!

Big D Lita
$ 1300.00 USD
1 month ago

Love you. We’ll be keeping you in prayer

Ken Anita Gutierrez
$ 250.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

We will be praying for you Graysen. Love Aunt Joyce and Jeff.

Grammy and Bocca
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

The joy of the Lord is your strength. Neh 8:10 We'll be praying for you each & every day.

Ramos Family
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

2 Corinthians 5:20. Praying for you and the amazing experience to come!

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

“If we just do what Jesus says, we can never go wrong”. You said this to me and it has been a guiding light ever since. May you reveal the words in Uganda.

Reece Austin
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

The Grey

Little critter
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

You got this Graysen! God will use you for amazing things! I’m so proud of you!

