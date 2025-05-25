Uganda Mission 2025 with SOS Ministries

Goal:
USD $2,630
Raised:
USD $2,730
Campaign funds will be received by Graysen Gutierrez
From June 19 to July 17, I will be serving in Uganda under Shannon Hurley and his organization, Sufficiency of Scripture Ministries (SOS Ministries). This Christ-centered ministry exists to strengthen the local church and make disciples through a variety of impactful efforts. SOS operates six key ministries:
This trip will be more of an internship-style mission where I won’t be part of a team, but rather serving individually under Shannon and his staff. I’ll be available to help wherever needed—whether that’s behind the scenes, in the classroom, in ministry outreach, or hands-on with community support.
My heart for this trip is rooted in a deep desire to grow in Christ, serve His Church, and say “yes” to whatever work the Lord has prepared for me in Uganda. All of this is in pursuit of Jesus and for His glory.
Graysen, We will be praying for safety and for God to be using you for his glory
proud of you forever graysen. God is doing amazing things through you
Graysennn, so cool you’re choosing to spend your time serving the Lord. Can’t wait to hear about the amazing things God will do through you.
I’m praying that you have an incredible time in Uganda Graysen! You were such a blessing to me and the rest of our hall in Smith. May the Lord give you the most transformational trip, and give you the strength to share His love and life while you are there, like you did with us. God bless you Graysen!!
Hey Graysen!! It’s been such a pleasure to get to know you over this school year. I will be praying for God to move boldly in your life and Uganda!!
Love you. We’ll be keeping you in prayer
We will be praying for you Graysen. Love Aunt Joyce and Jeff.
The joy of the Lord is your strength. Neh 8:10 We'll be praying for you each & every day.
2 Corinthians 5:20. Praying for you and the amazing experience to come!
“If we just do what Jesus says, we can never go wrong”. You said this to me and it has been a guiding light ever since. May you reveal the words in Uganda.
The Grey
You got this Graysen! God will use you for amazing things! I’m so proud of you!
