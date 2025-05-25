Help DDS Move Into Office 2025

Goal:
USD $3,500
Raised:
USD $1,500
Campaign funds will be received by La Teisha Johnson
The economy has taken a toll on my small business and with 2 sets of twins to take care of, it has been very challenging to say the least since income has declined tremendously. I need a new office space and fast! Please help me so that I can keep my small business open.
New beginnings!
Hope this comes together soon praying for you daily.
Happy to support you!
We are praying for the continued growth and strength of your business. May this donation be a blessing that is multiplied over and over. In Jesus name... Amen.
Never more than you can handle ❤️
I hope you will manage to raise the money.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.