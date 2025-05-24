Older couple lost home in fire

I'm posting this for my mother and step father.

They lost their home and most of their worldly possessions last night in a fire.

The motorhome park they live in is 55+ and does not have coverage for the residents.

We live in Washington State (Seattle) and the local government is not that concerned with citizens in need.

So I'm praying that just a small fraction, of the tremendous online generosity, can come their way.

Thank you for the time in reading this, may u and urs have a blessed day ❤