Older couple lost home in fire

 USD $20,000

 USD $1,145

Campaign created by Victoria Haas

Campaign funds will be received by Louann Myers

I'm posting this for my mother and step father.

They lost their home and most of their worldly possessions last night in a fire.

The motorhome park they live in is 55+ and does not have coverage for the residents.

We live in Washington State (Seattle) and the local government is not that concerned with citizens in need.

So I'm praying that just a small fraction, of the tremendous online generosity, can come their way.

Thank you for the time in reading this, may u and urs have a blessed day ❤

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 390.00 USD
9 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
16 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Sorry about all the irreplaceable lost items, hope you're able to recover quickly. From a West Seattle Mutual Aid Party neighbor.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Hate that this happened to such lovely folks. Let's help them out! - Lizzard, West Seattle Mutual Aid Party

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

So sorry to hear about the trailer. Sending thoughts of care and encouragement. ~ friend from West Seattle Mutual Aid Party

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Gareth
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

KLH
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

I'm sorry this happened and wish I could do more.

Anthony
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Joshua
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

I wish the best for y'all

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

