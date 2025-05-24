Older couple lost home in fire

Goal:
USD $20,000
Raised:
USD $1,145
Campaign funds will be received by Louann Myers
I'm posting this for my mother and step father.
They lost their home and most of their worldly possessions last night in a fire.
The motorhome park they live in is 55+ and does not have coverage for the residents.
We live in Washington State (Seattle) and the local government is not that concerned with citizens in need.
So I'm praying that just a small fraction, of the tremendous online generosity, can come their way.
Thank you for the time in reading this, may u and urs have a blessed day ❤
Sorry about all the irreplaceable lost items, hope you're able to recover quickly. From a West Seattle Mutual Aid Party neighbor.
Hate that this happened to such lovely folks. Let's help them out! - Lizzard, West Seattle Mutual Aid Party
So sorry to hear about the trailer. Sending thoughts of care and encouragement. ~ friend from West Seattle Mutual Aid Party
I'm sorry this happened and wish I could do more.
I wish the best for y'all
