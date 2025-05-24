Jarvis & Alyssa College Tuition Fund

Jarvis & Alyssa have just graduated high school and are on their way to college! As twins, they face double the financial challenges that come with attending a college university. Both will be attending North Carolina State University in the fall. Jarvis will major in Business & Accounting while Alyssa will major in Marketing. Due to the many graduates this year, it has been difficult obtaining scholarships to help fund the twins' college tuition. We hope that with your help, these two amazing young adults will receive the funds necessary to attain a higher college education! Jarvis and Alyssa are meant for great things and we know that they will do their best to make their family and friends proud.