Please help the Sadler family

Hello everyone...

I lost my husband back in December 2024. It was sudden and unexpected. A total devastation to me and my family. It's just me and my daughter now and things are falling apart as far as house and vehicle issues. I am 56 and don't make a lot of money. I live paycheck to paycheck and I just don't have the money to do much except pay bills and groceries. I need help to fix my truck and make emergency repairs to my home. For example, part of the ceiling fell in one of my bedrooms because the roof has holes and damage to it. Part of the electricity went out in my daughters room and 2 other rooms. She can no longer use her air conditioner as it's a window unit and none of the outlets no longer work. The same goes in the other rooms. My husband was able to fix these things but he's gone now and I don't know what to do. I need help with funds to be able to make the necessary repairs to everything. If you are able to help it would most definitely be appreciated. This is an emergency as the temperatures are rising in the 90's and my daughter needs her air conditioner. We live in Texas and it gets extremely hot here at this time. We also have pets that are suffering as well from the swealtering heat in the house. I thank anyone in advance for any help. Thank you so much.