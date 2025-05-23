Campaign Image

Supporting Lucia's breast cancer journey

Goal:

 USD $15,000

Raised:

 USD $4,895

Campaign created by Amber Ross

Campaign funds will be received by Eva Vandenhof

Our dear friend Lucia Vandenhof has been battling stage 3 triple negative highly invasive breast cancer. On March 25th she had a double mastectomy and they put in expanders to create an optimal situation for reconstructive surgery after she undergoes 16 rounds of chemo and 4 rounds of radiation. Unfortunately, she had to go back under the knife on May 2nd as her body ultimately rejected the expanders. 

Despite having the best health insurance money can buy, the insurance company is not covering many of her treatments and tests. One example is them rejecting her genetic testing to find out if she was a BRCA gene carrier which is crucial in determining the best treatment plan…but insurance denied it saying it wasn’t medically necessary. And it looks like the appeal will be denied. 

It is bad enough that she has to quit her job to recover and start a very intense chemo schedule, now she and her family are being hit with astronomical medical bills. 

As her friends, we have decided to start a fundraiser to help ease the financial burden on her family which will in turn help decrease the tremendous stress all of this is causing which is the worst thing for her recovery. 

Times are tough for everyone right now. Even simply taking the time to read this is a blessing. Prayers and sharing this post is also very helpful. Getting the word out is as crucial as finances and prayers. Be kind to one another and please hug your loved ones. Tomorrow is not promised. ❤️

Lucia will be losing her hair and will be donating it when she cuts it short to be able to help another cancer survivor. She starts chemo next month. If you can't afford to donate, please share a prayer or well wishes. 

Sebastian ortiz
$ 10.00 USD
22 days ago

Good luck and keep fighting

Anita
$ 50.00 USD
22 days ago

We are praying for you and hope you get better soon!

Capitan
$ 50.00 USD
27 days ago

Love you, Lucia, and know you're going to get through this. Your openness and friendliness has touched way more people than you know.

Nik Beth Sophie Dessle
$ 200.00 USD
28 days ago

Dear Lucia, We know you'll kick this thing right in the nuts! We love you!

Jaclyn McQueen
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Sending you so much love and prayers!

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Lisa Buller Evans
$ 75.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for your continued recovery.🌺

Genos
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Andrea Schullerts
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Sending big prayers your way!

Marika Dessle-Ator
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Love you so much 💗

Barnecut Family
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

The Eleen family
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Alie Lopez
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for healing and perseverance during this journey. Sending lots of love.

Ellen and Bob Swensen
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

We love you Lucia!

Marsh Family
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

farhad mansourian
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

100
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Love you Lucia!! 💪🏻

Julie
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

It’s so hard to accept help! But like my bff said to me, if it was her who needed help and support I’d do it in a second. Worry about getting sleep and resting that body, you got this!

Eric and Melissa Swensen
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Keeping you in our thoughts and prayers!

Sanaz Banihashemi
$ 300.00 USD
1 month ago

Sending love and prayers. If anyone can kick cancer’s a** it’s you, Lucia!

