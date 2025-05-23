Aspiring Patriot

Amanda was taken from the USA and removed via administrative order. She was working legally with the correct visa and documentation in hand.

Working and living a legal and beautiful life with her boyfriend of seven years, planning for a wedding and a wonderful future together. After returning from Bahamas for work, as she had done numerous times before, she was denied entry due to not having a good enough reason to return to US although they have the legal right to revoke her visa, they never gave her a legitimate reason.

She had been working with that company for a year and had all the relevant employment contracts and many other relevant documents with her which were never requested to be reviewed.

We realize that being in the USA is not a right, but a privilege. It’s not right that her career and livelihood can be snatched away unjustly because an immigration official is having a bad day and chose not to follow the usual procedures.

A very impulsive decision was made and without consideration or planning her 10 years visa was revoked without prejudice.

Amanda takes her career very seriously, this is her life and anyone who knows her knows she has always been very careful to follow the laws and any regulations of the country.

Her 15 years of loyal work, experience and raising up through the ranks to achieve the position of Chief Stewardess and then to have all that taken away without any reason or explanation, does not seem right.





She was not given any time or notification to gather any of her personal items from her workplace, just detained and was taken directly to the airport for departure that same afternoon.

Although she was assured this was not a criminal case and not actually deportation, she is still banned from returning to the USA for 5 years. Although it could have been worse, she is very traumatized and understandably upset and is now struggling to find new work to establish herself back in her home country (South Africa).

She is a hard worker and has never been in trouble or done anything questionable or illegal and has only worked to help and support her family back home. In addition, she spends her time off taking care of her friend, a 94-year-old Korean War veteran ex-captain and his cats.

The lawyer said she can apply for a waiver which has a minimum processing time of 180days to be given permission to return to the US (on the same visa as before) after the application is approved as this is the only way she can possibly return. Without a waiver she will not be able to return or see her boyfriend again or go back to work in an industry that she has given her whole life and passion to.

She is a lovely, kindhearted and caring person who is always willing to help whomever she can for whatever reason, she was just caught up in the wrong situation with the wrong CBP officer at the wrong time. Amanda is trying to do everything she can to find work and continue and save for the lawyer fees, but it is a slow process and having a helping hand would be a wonderfully beautiful gesture in giving back.