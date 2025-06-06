Helping A Great Soul Get A Forever Home

She is a hospice caregiver.

The statement doesn't mean much alone, and certainly isn't something people think about in their daily lives. They aren't a first responder, police officer, surgeon, fire fighter, or any kind of person you normally call upon when you need help. Instead, they are there for one of your darkest hours, to care for, comfort, and guide people through the final stages of life. They are there when all that is left is to prepare for the time when you say goodbye. They are there to check on and help you, even after your loved one has moved on.





Dear Friends, Family, and Community,

I am reaching out to you with a heartfelt request to support an extraordinary individual who has dedicated their life to providing comfort and care to those in their final days. Teresa Moore, a hospice caregiver, has touched countless lives with her unwavering compassion, kindness, and selflessness. Day in and day out, she offers emotional support, dignity, and love to patients and families during life’s most challenging moments.

Despite her invaluable contributions, Teresa faces financial challenges that make it difficult to achieve a dream many of us take for granted: owning a home. A stable home would provide her with the security and peace of mind she so richly deserves, allowing her to continue her vital work with renewed energy and focus.

I am launching this fundraiser to help Teresa raise $35,000 for a down payment on a house. Every contribution, no matter the size, will bring her closer to this goal and show her that their community values her incredible work.

Donate: Any amount you can give will make a difference. Please consider contributing.

Share: Spread the word by sharing this campaign with others. The more people who know, the closer we get to our goal.

Send Encouragement: A kind message or note can uplift Teresa and remind her of the impact she’s made.

Your support will not only help Teresa achieve their dream of homeownership but also honor her 20+ years of tireless dedication to caring for others. Let’s come together to give back to someone who gives so much.

I very often ask her, "How do you do it?". She simply replies, "Somebody has to. It's not that hard when you just care."





Thank you for your generosity and compassion.

With gratitude,

Lenore George



