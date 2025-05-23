Help My Family

Goal:
USD $1,000,000
Raised:
USD $169
Campaign funds will be received by Dalton Jones
Hi there, my name is Dalton. Last year was terrible for me, I lost my mom due to infection, her van was repoed so I have no transportation, and I kept getting sick. Because of all of this I have missed many days of work, though I am still employed, and this made me behind on so many bills and now I'm struggling to catch up. Not to mention my health is starting to decline and I can feel it. I have broken teeth that need fixed, I'm grossly overweight, I have trouble sleeping, and more that I need to get done, most of which my health insurance may not cover. I have two kids who are my world and I'm scared I may not be here for much longer if I continue down this road. I need a new vehicle, I need house repairs, and its all stacking up as I'm struggling to just catch up on my space rent. I want better for myself and my kids, I want to give them a better life, take them on vacations, not have them see me struggle so much... they deserve a better life, and I think I am realizing that I deserve one as well. Anything helps, thank you so much!
From Randy and Denise Johnson
Lol meme number. Good luck homie never give up
