Support Sadie & Parents Through Her NICU Journey

Goal:
USD $15,000
Raised:
USD $8,150
Campaign funds will be received by Rilee Susmilch
Sadie Mae Baughman made her arrival on Tuesday, May 20, 2025. She was born without a heartbeat and not breathing, was resuscitated and then transferred to St. John Tulsa to the NICU where she is currently fighting! She is the most beautiful, strongest girl! Her amazing parents Rilee and Will are facing the unimaginable right now and we thought starting this would help lighten their financial burden so that they can be by their baby girl’s side as she continues to fight. If you can donate the family will be eternally grateful and we would love for you to join us in praying for Sadie! We serve a mighty God and know that He is the ultimate healer!
Praying for this precious little one and family.
Keeping her and the both of you in my prayers 💛 love you guys JH
Love this entire family! You have been on my heart and mind. Praying for unexplainable peace and hope!
Praying for you guys! Let us know if you need anything! Ryan, Julie, Kelsi, Rian & Easton
Love you guys!
Sending you all prayers
Praying for sweet Sadie Mae.
We are praying for your family and your precious baby girl! Love, Blaine and Tracie Haag and family
Praying for this sweet young family.
June 3rd, 2025
Update on Sadie:
Sorry for the delay in updates. It’s been hard to know when to update and share praises as life in the nicu can change so quickly. In the first week we felt like it was two steps forward 5 steps back. As we are now 2 weeks in, yes, Sadie Mae is two weeks old today and the biggest blessing and miracle. She’s had 3 EEG’s with the last two showing no seizure activity. The seizure meds they have her on are doing what they are suppose to be doing. PRAISE THE LORD!
As we await the results of her follow up MRI ( prayers for good results showing improvement and healing) we would like to share that in two weeks Sadie has gone from a ventilator, to bi pap, and then she was doing so great we skipped the c pap, and went straight to hi flow oxygen in a nasal cannula where she started at -4L and is now down to 2L. PRAISE THE LORD!
As for nutrition they had her on TPN only but then started introducing her to breast milk about 5 days old staring her at 4mls every 3 hours and now big girl is up to 34mls every 3hrs. Her eyes are starting to focus and track more. Her reflexes are still weak but showing some improvements. She does not like her arms tied down at all, she wants to be able to move them around. Tummy time is not her most favorite but she is doing it and even holding her head up for a few seconds on her own. She has started making little noises and has no problem showing facial expressions when she’s not happy with something. Her vitals are good and have maintained on their own with no help of meds. Her labs have been good and are continuing to stay that way. Her mommy and daddy got to start holding her about a week ago and boy does she love that and so do they. Although she still has a long road ahead of her and lots of unknowns ahead, we wanted to share some of the miracles we are getting to witness. Thank you for all the love, support, and prayers! We feel them and we appreciate them! Please continue to pray for healing for her little brain, for her reflexes to get stronger so she can start taking a bottle, for her muscles to relax and get stronger, and for her oxygen to continue to improve and maintain so she can come off oxygen all together. Again, thank you all for loving our family and lifting us up in prayer!
