Support Sadie & Parents Through Her NICU Journey

Sadie Mae Baughman made her arrival on Tuesday, May 20, 2025. She was born without a heartbeat and not breathing, was resuscitated and then transferred to St. John Tulsa to the NICU where she is currently fighting! She is the most beautiful, strongest girl! Her amazing parents Rilee and Will are facing the unimaginable right now and we thought starting this would help lighten their financial burden so that they can be by their baby girl’s side as she continues to fight. If you can donate the family will be eternally grateful and we would love for you to join us in praying for Sadie! We serve a mighty God and know that He is the ultimate healer!