80 years of Pyrzany village

Help Us Celebrate 80 Years of Heritage in Pyrzany, Poland

Honoring the Legacy of the Zazule-Kozaki Parish Resettlers

In 2025, we honor a remarkable milestone in our shared history: the 80th anniversary of the resettlement of the village of Pyrzany by families from the Zazulya Kozaky parish. In the aftermath of World War II, these brave individuals were forced to leave their homeland and begin anew - bringing with them a spirit of resilience, faith, and community.

To mark this milestone, we are organizing a special celebration that will include:

* A memorial Mass

* The unveiling of a commemorative plaque

*A gathering of descendants and community members

* An exhibition of historical photographs and documents

* Cultural performances and a communal meal

* A booklet or video chronicling the journey and legacy of our ancestors

We need your help.

Your donation will go directly toward making this event meaningful and memorable. Funds will cover:

* Event logistics (venue, seating, transportation)

* Historical materials and exhibits

* Production of commemorative items (plaques, booklets)

* Refreshments and hospitality for attendees

* Outreach to families and communities connected to the story

This is more than an event—it’s a chance to preserve our roots, honor our ancestors, and pass their legacy on to future generations.

Join us in keeping their memory alive.

Thank you for your support.







