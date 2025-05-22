Rebuilding To Bring Mental Health Therapy to Kids

I love my job. Being a play therapist is so many things, but mostly being with children when they are doing really hard work, well... there's really nothing else I could imagine doing. Working with kids and families has been my life for 15 years and when we moved to acreage in Missouri, my husband mentioned to me, "why don't we do that nature based clinic you have always dreamed of doing?" (Those that know me, know my love for nature and animals and my late therapy dog, Cynthia). So we decided to move forward. But just as we were about to open my new office, a devastating tornado hit, leaving my building in a rubble pile across the road. Despite the setbacks, my colleagues and friends encouraged me to not give up. (Anyone that knows me, knows I am pretty stubborn!) Rural communities have such little services and it's such a blessing to be in a place to help. My commitment remains with this underserved population. We know it's possible to rebuild my office with extra supports to withstand future natural disasters, but wind/ yields a higher deductible and I have had no time to recoup funds. There are gracious families working with me during this time, but I am hoping to give them a healing space in the near future and posting this for a little help.