HELP MARAH TO REBUILD HER LIFE

Goal:

 EUR €10,000

Raised:

 EUR €270

Campaign created by Marah Taha

Campaign funds will be received by Marina Reilly

Marah, a devoted mother of two from Gaza, once dreamed only of raising her children in safety. Today, that dream lies in ruins. The war has stolen their home, their future, and their peace. Now living in a fragile tent, Marah faces an unbearable truth: without urgent help, her family’s very survival is at risk . Please help me buy food and drink for my family, and rent a small house to protect us from the scorching sun.

"Our lives have become a call to humanity. Every dollar you give brings hope to my children’s eyes and a future back into their hands."

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
€ 30.00 EUR
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
€ 25.00 EUR
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
€ 20.00 EUR
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
€ 20.00 EUR
1 month ago

Susanna Faust
€ 5.00 EUR
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
€ 10.00 EUR
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
€ 10.00 EUR
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
€ 25.00 EUR
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
€ 100.00 EUR
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
€ 25.00 EUR
1 month ago

