Support for DeMoss Family

Hi,

I’m Kelly Lummus. Ron and Linda DeMoss’ niece. 

As many of you know Linda recently learned the cancer had returned in her mouth. 

In a very short amount of time Ron and Linda had to travel to Vancouver for testing and now surgery. Surgery was today and she is out of surgery. 


Aunt Linda’s surgery and recovery time has unexpectedly increased. This means Ron and Jessica will be staying in Vancouver to help as she recovers in the hospital for much longer than anticipated. If you have ever had a loved one in the hospital out of town you know extending hotel stays, food, and gas can add up quickly. 

I am starting this campaign to help alleviate the numerous and unexpected costs they are now facing. 

Ron and Linda have sacrificially given to so many of us over the years. I hope this can be a financial blessing, alleviate the worries of travel expenses, and allow Uncle Ron and Jessica to focus all their love and attention on Aunt Linda’s recovery. 

If you are unable to give financially please know they believe your prayers are just as effective as your gifts. 

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
1 day ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
28 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for a speedy recovery. Strength & comfort for Demoss family during this time.

Becky Perrin
$ 250.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for God’s healing touch for Linda and strength and mercy for you all as you go through this journey.

Jeff and Suzy
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for continuing healing, peace and God’s provision with all of your needs. We love you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

We are praying for you, Ron and Linda!

Steve and Karen
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Kevin and Phyllis
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Trusting the Lord Jesus with you in prayer for a good outcome.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for You Both Ron and Linda!

Doug and Teresa Johnson
$ 250.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for the cancer to never return.

Matt and Kristy Clark
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Eric Masaschi
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for you guys! Love you!

Peggy and Joe Smith
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers are with you both.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Our hearts and prayers are with you. Trusting God to see you through! Love, Keith and Sarah Gravitt

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Many Prayers 🙏 and Love 💗 being sent for Linda’s recovery ❤️‍🩹 🙏

Peggy Braupre
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Love you and are praying for your complete healing.

Anonymous Giver
$ 400.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for you, Love from Carol

