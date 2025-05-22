Support for DeMoss Family

Goal:
USD $100
Raised:
USD $5,500
Campaign funds will be received by Ronald DeMoss
Hi,
I’m Kelly Lummus. Ron and Linda DeMoss’ niece.
As many of you know Linda recently learned the cancer had returned in her mouth.
In a very short amount of time Ron and Linda had to travel to Vancouver for testing and now surgery. Surgery was today and she is out of surgery.
Aunt Linda’s surgery and recovery time has unexpectedly increased. This means Ron and Jessica will be staying in Vancouver to help as she recovers in the hospital for much longer than anticipated. If you have ever had a loved one in the hospital out of town you know extending hotel stays, food, and gas can add up quickly.
I am starting this campaign to help alleviate the numerous and unexpected costs they are now facing.
Ron and Linda have sacrificially given to so many of us over the years. I hope this can be a financial blessing, alleviate the worries of travel expenses, and allow Uncle Ron and Jessica to focus all their love and attention on Aunt Linda’s recovery.
If you are unable to give financially please know they believe your prayers are just as effective as your gifts.
Praying for a speedy recovery. Strength & comfort for Demoss family during this time.
Praying for God’s healing touch for Linda and strength and mercy for you all as you go through this journey.
Praying for continuing healing, peace and God’s provision with all of your needs. We love you.
We are praying for you, Ron and Linda!
Trusting the Lord Jesus with you in prayer for a good outcome.
Praying for You Both Ron and Linda!
Praying for the cancer to never return.
Praying for you guys! Love you!
Prayers are with you both.
Our hearts and prayers are with you. Trusting God to see you through! Love, Keith and Sarah Gravitt
Many Prayers 🙏 and Love 💗 being sent for Linda’s recovery ❤️🩹 🙏
Love you and are praying for your complete healing.
Praying for you, Love from Carol
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.