Support for DeMoss Family

Hi,

I’m Kelly Lummus. Ron and Linda DeMoss’ niece.

As many of you know Linda recently learned the cancer had returned in her mouth.

In a very short amount of time Ron and Linda had to travel to Vancouver for testing and now surgery. Surgery was today and she is out of surgery.





Aunt Linda’s surgery and recovery time has unexpectedly increased. This means Ron and Jessica will be staying in Vancouver to help as she recovers in the hospital for much longer than anticipated. If you have ever had a loved one in the hospital out of town you know extending hotel stays, food, and gas can add up quickly.

I am starting this campaign to help alleviate the numerous and unexpected costs they are now facing.

Ron and Linda have sacrificially given to so many of us over the years. I hope this can be a financial blessing, alleviate the worries of travel expenses, and allow Uncle Ron and Jessica to focus all their love and attention on Aunt Linda’s recovery.

If you are unable to give financially please know they believe your prayers are just as effective as your gifts.