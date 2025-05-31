Campaign Image

Medical Expenses for Sarah Church

On Monday the 19th Sarah suffered a stroke while resting at home. She was rushed to St Joseph's Hospital via ambulance, and then later airlifted via helicopter to UC Davis Medical Center.

We are starting this fundraiser to help cover the mounting medical expenses and provide support for her and the family during this difficult time. While your prayers have power and really mean the world to us, we are also in urgent need of financial assistance to get through this.

Your donation, no matter how small will directly support Sarah's treatment and her family's immediate needs, like groceries and day-to-day expenses, while we focus on recovery for Sarah.

If you'd like to stay updated on Sarah's condition, or to contact us to arrange specific ways to help, such as meals or rides please click the link. 

Sarah's Facebook

Daniels Facebook


Lastly, from the bottom of our hearts,

Thank you for your generosity!

Jerry and Sarah Mulleneau
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying and Praying

Amy and Mark
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

I’ve been praying for you guys! Love you and know that everything will be alright ❤️

Deanna Moreno
$ 250.00 USD
1 month ago

Rosie and Tony Oldham
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers and God's quick healing be with you.

Kullos
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for Sarah and her family!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

May Jah be with you

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Daniel my sister told me about what is going on so I wanted to donate, Uncle Johnnie

Arad drawball
$ 150.00 USD
1 month ago

Get well soon! ❤️

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for you, Sarah!! ❤️

Anonymous Giver
$ 400.00 USD
1 month ago

jesus Gonzalez
$ 5.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying 🙏🏼

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

My prayers to you and your family. Love you Sarah Bear.

Yuli Cardoza
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Brandy Thurman
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

I wanted to put something on here for you too. Love Mom

alysia alvarado
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Alexandria Clough
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Get well soon 🙏

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Updates

Sarah's been moved!

May 31st, 2025

Just wanted to let everyone know that Sarah has been transferred to Kaiser in Modesto. 

She's been more stable the last few days and is doing OK, recovery will be long, and difficult, but at least it's a path we have the chance to take and overcome.

Continued updates will be provided primarily on the Facebook links provided 

