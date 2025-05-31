Medical Expenses for Sarah Church

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $2,055
On Monday the 19th Sarah suffered a stroke while resting at home. She was rushed to St Joseph's Hospital via ambulance, and then later airlifted via helicopter to UC Davis Medical Center.
We are starting this fundraiser to help cover the mounting medical expenses and provide support for her and the family during this difficult time. While your prayers have power and really mean the world to us, we are also in urgent need of financial assistance to get through this.
Your donation, no matter how small will directly support Sarah's treatment and her family's immediate needs, like groceries and day-to-day expenses, while we focus on recovery for Sarah.
If you'd like to stay updated on Sarah's condition, or to contact us to arrange specific ways to help, such as meals or rides please click the link.
Lastly, from the bottom of our hearts,
Thank you for your generosity!
May 31st, 2025
Just wanted to let everyone know that Sarah has been transferred to Kaiser in Modesto.
She's been more stable the last few days and is doing OK, recovery will be long, and difficult, but at least it's a path we have the chance to take and overcome.
Continued updates will be provided primarily on the Facebook links provided
