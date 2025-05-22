Campaign Image

Supporting Judy Percio

Help 81-Year-Old Judy Percio Return Home After Two Years of Recovery

My name is Matthew Syesta, and I’m reaching out on behalf of an incredible woman, my mother-in-law, Judy Percio, who at 81 years old is still fighting every day with remarkable strength and spirit.

Two years ago, Judy suffered a severe hip fracture that required multiple surgeries and an extended recovery period. It’s been a long and difficult road, filled with setbacks, hospital stays, and endless rehab appointments. But finally — she’s almost ready to come home.

Here’s the problem: Judy’s home isn’t currently safe or accessible for her return.

Before she can leave her care facility, we need to make urgent home renovations including:

    Installing a wheelchair ramp

    Modifying the bathroom for safety and accessibility

    Widening doorways for mobility equipment

    Adding handrails and non-slip flooring

    Making the kitchen and living space usable and safe

These changes are essential to give Judy the comfort and dignity she deserves after all she’s endured.

She’s worked hard her whole life, cared for her family and community, and never asked for anything in return. Now, she needs us.

Every donation — big or small — will help bring Judy back to the home she loves, where she can continue healing surrounded by the comfort of her own space.

If you can't donate, please consider sharing this campaign with your network. Your support means the world to Judy and to all of us who love her.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.
Recent Donations
Anne
$ 350.00 USD
1 month ago

We’re pulling for you Judy! God Bless.

Anonymous Giver
$ 2000.00 USD
1 month ago

Hope your goal is met quickly!

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for Judy, a servant of God and valiant warrior!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

The Dean Family

The Kiddys
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Sending much love and prayers!!! 💜💜

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for her! Love y’all!!

Peggy Hoekenga
$ 250.00 USD
1 month ago

We’re praying for precious Judy!

Anonymous Giver
$ 750.00 USD
1 month ago

We love you ❤️ Sending Prayers 🙏🏼🙏🏼

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Bret and Lori Smith
$ 250.00 USD
1 month ago

We are lifting you up in prayer.

Anonymous Giver
$ 106.00 USD
1 month ago

Anne’s friend network at work… for a worthy friend!

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
1 month ago

😇 psalm 27:13. “ I remain confident of this : I will see the goodness of the Lord in the land of the living.”

