Supporting Judy Percio

Help 81-Year-Old Judy Percio Return Home After Two Years of Recovery



My name is Matthew Syesta, and I’m reaching out on behalf of an incredible woman, my mother-in-law, Judy Percio, who at 81 years old is still fighting every day with remarkable strength and spirit.



Two years ago, Judy suffered a severe hip fracture that required multiple surgeries and an extended recovery period. It’s been a long and difficult road, filled with setbacks, hospital stays, and endless rehab appointments. But finally — she’s almost ready to come home.



Here’s the problem: Judy’s home isn’t currently safe or accessible for her return.



Before she can leave her care facility, we need to make urgent home renovations including:



Installing a wheelchair ramp



Modifying the bathroom for safety and accessibility



Widening doorways for mobility equipment



Adding handrails and non-slip flooring



Making the kitchen and living space usable and safe



These changes are essential to give Judy the comfort and dignity she deserves after all she’s endured.



She’s worked hard her whole life, cared for her family and community, and never asked for anything in return. Now, she needs us.



Every donation — big or small — will help bring Judy back to the home she loves, where she can continue healing surrounded by the comfort of her own space.



If you can't donate, please consider sharing this campaign with your network. Your support means the world to Judy and to all of us who love her.



Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.