Campaign Image

Help Amish family rebuild their house from mold

Goal:

 USD $50,000

Raised:

 USD $759

Campaign created by Josh Swartzentruber

Campaign funds will be received by Jonas Swartzentruber

Help Amish family rebuild their house from mold

My Amish brother and his why found out they have mold in their old farm house after their 16 yr daughter got cancer, (she has recovered) and it is bad enough that they have to tear it down and build a new house.

A new Swartzentruber Amish house is expected to cost between $80k to $90k.

Thank you for you donations


Recent Donations
Show:
Christine George
$ 10.00 USD
27 days ago

It’s not much but I hope it helps.

Keri R
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for you all! Best of luck on the house build.

Sam and Jodi Kirk
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers for your family Josh! Hope this helps a little. You guys are my favorite YouTubers!

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

We are all God's children.

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Edward Collison
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Chris Wallace
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Wishing your brother and his family good luck with this house rebuild.

Matt Long
$ 9.00 USD
1 month ago

Atlee Mast
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Together we can be strong!!!

Bennett
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Scott Buschlen
$ 5.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Joseph LYNCH
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Josh
$ 5.00 USD
1 month ago

Hope this helps a little. Will be praying for the family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Chuck D
$ 5.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 125.00 USD
1 month ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo