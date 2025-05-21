Help Amish family rebuild their house from mold

Goal:
USD $50,000
Raised:
USD $759
Campaign funds will be received by Jonas Swartzentruber
My Amish brother and his why found out they have mold in their old farm house after their 16 yr daughter got cancer, (she has recovered) and it is bad enough that they have to tear it down and build a new house.
A new Swartzentruber Amish house is expected to cost between $80k to $90k.
Thank you for you donations
It’s not much but I hope it helps.
Praying for you all! Best of luck on the house build.
Prayers for your family Josh! Hope this helps a little. You guys are my favorite YouTubers!
We are all God's children.
Wishing your brother and his family good luck with this house rebuild.
Together we can be strong!!!
Hope this helps a little. Will be praying for the family.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.