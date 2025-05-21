Memorial for Davion "DJ" Elzy

On Mother's Day 2025, we lost a precious soul, 16-year-old Davion "DJ" Elzy. His tragic passing has left his family with unbearable pain and a burial that is too much for them to handle alone. As a community, let us come together to ease their grief and lay DJ to rest with dignity.

DJ was a bright and loving child who had so much to offer this world. He loved video games and spending time with his family. His future was full of promise, and his mother, Tiesha Nibo Zene, is now left to mourn the loss of her beloved son.

We are seeking $6,000 to cover the funeral expenses in Houston, Texas. Every contribution, no matter how small, will bring us closer to our goal and provide some relief to Ms. Zene during this difficult time.

Please join us in supporting this heartbroken family and helping them lay their son to rest with the dignity he deserves. Your generosity will bring comfort and hope to those who need it most. Let us show DJ's family that we care and that his life, although short, made a difference in our lives.

Thank you for your kindness and support. Together, we can make a difference.