Jessica Eastwood Discipleship Training School YWAM

It is when we surrender our plans we then find peace in the greater plans God has for us.

Through lots of prayer and careful consideration I applied to a YWAM DTS program that starts this fall in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. With a photography and film track the goal is to pursue the passions God has placed on my heart and to grow even deeper in my walk with the Lord. I have recently been accepted and am looking forward to the new challenges and to see God move through this next season of my life. YWAM is beautifully determined to help people “Know God and Make Him Known”

There will be a lecture phase of 12 weeks and an outreach phase of 8 weeks, which will be set in another country yet to be determined. During lecture phase I will be busy with classroom studies given by teachers and missionaries. I will also have two workshops in my weekly schedule where I’ll learn how to use my passion for photography and film as a form of evangelism.

During outreach phase I’ll use all I have learned and share the gospel in creative ways! I can’t wait to see God change lives and am honored to be a part in what God does through YWAM and their outreaches across the world! I truly believe I will never be the same again.

So how can you help?

Though I am accepted I am not yet funded. I’m in need of $10,000 to cover the cost of tuition, which includes my housing, food, utilities, supplies, ground transportation, lecture materials, plane tickets and other travel expenses.

My request to you is that you pray for me and this next chapter of my life, pray for my fellow classmates and teachers and if you feel led to give, give according to what you have.

“For if the willingness is there, the gift is acceptable according to what one has, not according to what one does not have.”

‭‭2 Corinthians‬ ‭8‬:‭12‬

Thank you for your prayers and support! You’re dearly loved!



May God generously bless you, Jessica