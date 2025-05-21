Support Shay and her medical treatments

Shay has been battling chronic illnesses for many years. It started out that she was misdiagnosed for 5 years. That gave the Lyme disease all that time to take over every organ and every system in her body. It also caused other illnesses to invade her body because the Lyme disease weakened her immune system. The damage to her body is irreversible. Insurance will not pay for the treatments that are needed to prolong her life. She is currently on disability and cannot work. She needs help to pay for these treatments so that she has a chance to live a bit longer and be able to potentially see her grandchildren. Any help will be greatly appreciated. She’s only able to take certain medications to attempt to keep her as comfortable as possible. She has been strong throughout this battle but she is declining fast. She never asks for help and deserves to have more time here.