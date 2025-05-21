Arise Church Nicaragua 2025

Join Arise Church on a life-changing missions trip to Nicaragua, where we will be the hands and feet of Jesus by serving families in need. This incredible opportunity will include helping construct three homes for three local families, providing them with safe and stable housing, as well as ministering to children with programs filled with love, faith, and encouragement. Come be a part of this mission, grow in your faith, and experience the joy of serving others.

Trip is scheduled for November 2-8, 2025.

There is a 16 person team maximum and ages 16 years old and up. (Ages 14-15 would need to be accompanied by parent or guardian.) The team will be spilt in two teams during the day. A Team of 11 will help in constructing the homes and a team of 5 will help in kids ministry. Teams will be assigned once registration is complete.