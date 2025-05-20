Help Our Mom Fight Breast Cancer

Goal:
USD $25,000
Raised:
USD $3,935
Campaign funds will be received by Magda Caraballo
Hi everyone,
We’re reaching out with heavy hearts and hopeful spirits to ask for your support. Our beautiful mom has recently been diagnosed with breast cancer, and her journey ahead includes surgery, treatments, and a long road to recovery.
Because of her compromised immune system, she’s unable to work right now — and even the simple joy of spending time with her grandkids has become a challenge. My sister and I are doing everything we can to support her emotionally and financially, but the daily expenses and the cost of living are quickly piling up.
This campaign is to help cover our mom’s monthly bills and essentials while she undergoes treatment and healing. Every dollar will go toward giving her the peace of mind she needs to focus on her health and recovery — not her financial stress.
If you can give, we are forever grateful. If you can’t, we totally understand — sharing this with your friends and family would mean the world to us.
Thank you for standing with our family during this time. 💗
Estamos contigo. Mucha Fe! Dios te bendiga!! Te Amamos Padrino Junior y Madrina Yaya. Dios tiene el control. Un abrazo!!
Sending healing vibes!
Irene I am sorry you’re going through this. I pray healing to your body. Trust Our God He can do Miracles if you believe. Blessings
Hello Irene, We are so so sorry you are going through this. 😢 💔 You're such a strong lady and we all know you will beat this!!! You have an amazing support system. We will continue to pray for you and the family. You got this!!! May God be with you through your journey. 🙏 ❤️ Steph and Chris, Please reach out if you need anything and stay strong! We love you lots ❤️
God bless you Irene. Praying for a speedy recovery.
Confia en el Señor y Él obrará!! Dios te bendiga!! Love you primita!! ❤️🙏🏻
Jehova rafa
We love you sis! We will lift you up in our prayers. Even when we don’t see it he’s working! He’s a way maker, miracle worker, promise keeper and light in the darkness!!! God has you sis!!!
Dios te me bendiga mucho. Sigue confiado en nuestro Dios. Tu puedes!
Praying for a speedy recovery, please give her my love. Blessings to all, love you guys.😢❤️😘🙏🙏
Praying for your healing & strength. Get well soon🤍
Sending prayers and all my love your way ♥️
Darling!! I love you girl!! When you pass through the waters I will be with you Isaiah 43:2
By His blood you are healed 🙏🏽 I believe it in the name of Jesus
We love you!
