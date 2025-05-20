Help Our Mom Fight Breast Cancer

Hi everyone,

We’re reaching out with heavy hearts and hopeful spirits to ask for your support. Our beautiful mom has recently been diagnosed with breast cancer, and her journey ahead includes surgery, treatments, and a long road to recovery.

Because of her compromised immune system, she’s unable to work right now — and even the simple joy of spending time with her grandkids has become a challenge. My sister and I are doing everything we can to support her emotionally and financially, but the daily expenses and the cost of living are quickly piling up.

This campaign is to help cover our mom’s monthly bills and essentials while she undergoes treatment and healing. Every dollar will go toward giving her the peace of mind she needs to focus on her health and recovery — not her financial stress.

If you can give, we are forever grateful. If you can’t, we totally understand — sharing this with your friends and family would mean the world to us.

Thank you for standing with our family during this time. 💗