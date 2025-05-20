Hearts for the Dominican Republic





Our team will be building bunk beds for families in need, offering more than just a place to sleep. These beds provide physical rest and comfort, but our greater mission is to bring hope and share the peace that comes through knowing Christ. Many of the families we meet face overwhelming challenges, and we aim to be a source of encouragement and support by bringing God’s presence into their homes.





To make this mission possible, I’m raising $1,400 to cover the cost of materials, transportation, and room and board. Every dollar truly makes a difference and helps us serve these families well.





By supporting this mission, you’re helping us meet both physical and spiritual needs, offering rest, hope, and the love of Jesus in a real and lasting way. Join me in making a difference. Together, we can bring comfort, healing, and the message of God’s redemption to those who need it most.

For the past few years, I’ve had the incredible opportunity to serve on mission trips to the Dominican Republic. Each time, I’ve witnessed firsthand the life-changing impact of serving others and sharing God’s love in meaningful, hands-on ways.