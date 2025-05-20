Help support Payton and her family

Saturday evening my brother I got a phone call no father ever wants to get, Payton yeah wasn’t back from dirt biking yet and it was 1130 at night. They went out searching and didn’t have any luck. As day light broke my brother went back out and found where she went off, 40 feet down a bank is where she layed unconscious, She is now in the children’s hospital in the ICU with extensive injuries, anything will help I would like to try and help ease the stress of a financial burden at a time like this.alevery little bit helps 🙏🏼❤️ thank you