Support for Families of Faithful Feet

F A I T H F U L F E E T Sponsorship Opportunities to Help Persecuted Christian

Families in one of the most dangerous countries for Christians to live in.



Mr. “A” and family



For the past 5+ years, Dr. Michael and Kathleen Landrum of Readfield, Maine have been in direct contact with a family of believers in a country which is hostile to their Faith. This family lives and ministers on the “front lines” of Christian persecution. The man (dad) has endured many attacks (four severe, just in the last 5 years), yet he continues in solid faith, trusting God for everything he and his family need. He has a persevering wife and three small children. They are mightily used in his region to spread the Gospel message of hope and salvation, through personally visiting homes. Many people report having supernatural dreams and visions that encourage them to find this man whom we will call “Mr. A”.



Evangelical Christians make up less than 1% of the population and are severely marginalized. Often discrimination prevents regular or full-time employment, and family financial provision falls short. Christians must pay much higher prices for services and goods than those in the “majority religion.”



The cost of essentials is very high, especially electricity. The whole country is suffering from high inflation and Christians suffer the most. Mr. A and his family provide food for needy people, despite their own family’s personal need for financial assistance. Generous donations over the years, from many believers, have been directed to the specified outreach and needs of this family and for purchasing Bibles to the new believers. We have chosen to absorb all the administrative costs.



Mr. A walks, or uses a small, donated motorbike and rides buses to visit those who request for him to teach and share the gospel, visiting and instructing new believers, baptizing and ministering to those requesting prayer for healing. He provides a Bible for every 2-3 families, so they can share and fellowship together. He disciples individuals in their villages to lead others as well. The Bibles provided for his ministry are purchased from a Christian in another region of the country (none are permitted to be shipped from outside). Often these people are in abject poverty, barely surviving. Mr. A’s heart is broken for the new believers especially, because they are severely ostracized as soon as they convert and are baptized. The man and his family weep to see the people and their families starving. He often spends hours in prayer at night, when he could be sleeping, asking God for help for the people he ministers to. He will go to extreme ends to take them food and encourage them in their new Faith.



Mr. A. lives in constant danger; he and his family are often targets because of their open faith and ministry. Recently everything was taken from their house, stolen at gunpoint while he was taped hand and foot, and his wife and children were terrorized. Miraculously, they survived, with great faith.



We are thanking God that the two oldest children can go to school at a Christian school and Islamic Studies are not required as we understand it. School exams required for grade advancement require payment, and the expense of school supplies adds financial burden. Their two school-aged children have always placed in the top of their respective classes. On video, Kathy has been helping to teach them English for more than five years. Medical and Dental appointments for family members must be paid in advance. Due to the many attacks on Mr. A, injuries have caused chronic conditions, yet there has not been money for any extra medical care. We praise God, however, that he has experienced many miraculous healings, which we have witnessed.

Thank you for your consideration,

Volunteers with Faithful Feet Ministry



“Blessed is the one who considers the poor! In the day of trouble the LORD delivers him; the LORD protects him and keeps him alive; he is called blessed in the land; you do not give him up to the will of his enemies. The LORD sustains him on his sickbed; in his illness you restore him to full health.” (Psalm 41:1-3)

Correspondence and donations may be sent through GiveSendGo or to:

Faithful Feet

C/O: Michael and Kathleen Landrum

33 Old Fairgrounds Rd

Readfield, ME 04355

(207)707-2088 (our office work number)

And: mklgiving@proton.me



Sponsorship information Opportunities to Help Persecuted Christian Families in West Asia



Mr. “A” works providing rides on a donated “rickshaw” to earn as much as he can to provide for his family and ministry. He typically earns $20-$30 per day, working up to 14 hours. Sometimes there are opportunities for his wife to sew items. She also cares for the family garden, started with funds donated to purchase seeds and some fertilizer last year.



Monthly household expenses:

Electricity: $120 - $150

Cooking gas: $80 Petrol: $80 - $100

Family’s food: $250 Telephone: $55

Children’s Schooling: Mr. A makes monthly payments for 2 children:

Tuition for 2: $170 Yearly

School books for 2: $220

School exam fees for 2 children: $150 Uniforms/school shoes for 2 children: Price Varies



Occasional expenses not included: Medical, Eye and Dental care, clothing and personal hygiene, replacement Berkey Water Filters every 3 years (their community of 11 “homes” uses this Berkey system donated three years ago.) garden seeds, rickshaw/motorbike repairs/maintenance, and yearly trip to a park for children to play on swings.

Direct Ministry cost estimates - monthly:

Transportation: $50-$150

Bibles: $36 - $150. One good translation is $12/ box of 40 Bibles is $440 ($11 per Bible).

Food for the 170+ families of very poor new believers he disciples has been $50-$500.



It is wonderful to be a direct blessing to so many who do not receive any other help in their time of need. If desired, you may designate your donation to a specific expenditure.



Michael and Kathleen Landrum

Faithful Feet / Bridge the Light



To find updates on the Faithful Feet Ministry family, work and learn more about Dr. Mike and Kathy, and their ministry experience: https://bridgethelight.org/updates