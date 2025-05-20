My father, Leon Edwards, was a proud Marine who served our country during the Vietnam War. He passed away on May 14, 2025, leaving behind a legacy of bravery and selflessness. As his daughter, I am reaching out to our community to help cover the funeral expenses for my father's service. All donations will go directly to West Harpeth Funeral Home and Crematorium in Nashville, TN to ensure that his final farewell is held with the dignity and respect he deserves.

My father was a devoted husband, father, and member of our community. He dedicated his life to serving our country and his family, and we are heartbroken at his loss. Your contribution, no matter how small, will help us give our father the sendoff he so richly deserves.

We are seeking to raise $13,000 to cover funeral expenses and transportation. Any amount you can give will be greatly appreciated and will help us honor our father's memory in the way he deserves. Your support will not only help us lay my father to rest, but it will also help us find comfort and healing during this difficult time.

Please join us in honoring our beloved veteran father by making a donation today. Your kindness and generosity will never be forgotten. Thank you for considering supporting our family during this difficult time.