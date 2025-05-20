Moms cancer journey

Goal:
CAD $12,000
Raised:
CAD $12,102
As you all may know, my mom's cancer is back in her mouth, which requires an extensive surgery, taking part of her jaw bone out, extraction of teeth, and some skin on her cheek, as well as putting a plate on the roof of her mouth! She will be off work for a while and I wanted to help her out as her son!
You inspire others!
All the best to you in your journey, Marge
Will be thinking and praying for you, Marge. NS.
Praying for you and your family and wishing for this to go away thinking of you lots🙏
We will pray!
Love you! Keep holding to God’s hand!
Thinking of you Marg!
Thinking of you! Love you 💜
June 3rd, 2025
Thank u all from the bottom of our hearts, for your generous donations towards my mom's Cancer journey! May God richly bless u all!
