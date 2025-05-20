Campaign Image

Moms cancer journey

Goal:

 CAD $12,000

Raised:

 CAD $12,102

Campaign created by Scott Douglas

Campaign funds will be received by Margery Lombard

Moms cancer journey

As you all may know, my mom's cancer is back in her mouth, which requires an extensive surgery, taking part of her jaw bone out, extraction of teeth, and some skin on her cheek, as well as putting a plate on the roof of her mouth! She will be off work for a while and I wanted to help her out as her son!

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 27.00 CAD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 CAD
1 month ago

L Friesen
$ 100.00 CAD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 CAD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 CAD
1 month ago

You inspire others!

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 CAD
1 month ago

All the best to you in your journey, Marge

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 CAD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 CAD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5000.00 CAD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 CAD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 CAD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 CAD
1 month ago

Will be thinking and praying for you, Marge. NS.

Larissa
$ 100.00 CAD
1 month ago

Praying for you and your family and wishing for this to go away thinking of you lots🩷🙏

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 CAD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 CAD
1 month ago

We will pray!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 CAD
1 month ago

Love you! Keep holding to God’s hand!

Jodie Tebbe
$ 200.00 CAD
1 month ago

Thinking of you Marg!

Richelle Skocdopole
$ 200.00 CAD
1 month ago

Thinking of you! Love you 💜

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 CAD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 CAD
1 month ago

Updates

Update #1

June 3rd, 2025

Thank u all from the bottom of our hearts, for your generous donations towards my mom's Cancer journey! May God richly bless u all! 

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo