Aberdovey Bike Ride 2025

Goal:

 GBP £500

Raised:

 GBP £200

Campaign created by Andrew Davies-Rounds

Campaign funds will be received by Andrew Davies-Rounds

On Friday 20th June I will be taking part in the ABERDOVEY BIKE RIDE 2025 which is aiming to raise money for the following charities:

Birmingham Children’s Hospital Charity
Tough Enough To Care
Friends of RJAH (The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital)
Little Paws Cat Haven
Aberdyfi Search and Rescue 

Recent Donations
Steve Rounds
£ 60.00 GBP
26 days ago

Well done brother and in this heat as well! Xx

Bob
£ 10.00 GBP
28 days ago

Good luck Andy! 🚴

Steve and Cathy
£ 20.00 GBP
1 month ago

Good luck with the ride Andy!

Lisa and Nick
£ 10.00 GBP
1 month ago

Good luck Andy xx

Darrell Smith
£ 20.00 GBP
1 month ago

Good luck Andrew

Michael Graham
£ 20.00 GBP
1 month ago

Go Andrew!

Andrew and Pam
£ 30.00 GBP
1 month ago

Well done Andrew. All good causes.

Izzy
£ 10.00 GBP
1 month ago

Good luck BDFL❤️

Marie
£ 10.00 GBP
1 month ago

Good Luck 🍀🚴

Anonymous Giver
£ 10.00 GBP
1 month ago

Good luck

Updates

Ride completed

July 13th, 2025

A bit late as the ride was completed many weeks ago now, but here we go. I completed the long route, got to the end and lost my helmet! Missed my target for the fund raise, only raising £225 of the £500 target. So now I begin looking forward to 2026.

