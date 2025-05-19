Help Juniper Get Her Surgery!

Hello all!





My name is Alex, and I have two lovely cats named Juniper and Peach. I fell in love with them about a year ago when I was working at my local shelter!





They're the sweetest cats on earth, but it seems that came with the sad price of a genetic condition called Eyelid Agenesis.





Juniper and Peach have both been though multiple surgeries to correct this, including a full eye removal for Peach, and now Juniper is needing another! This time, due to dead cornea cells that were likely caused from scarring, as she has previously had hairs growing into her eyes due to the Agenesis.





I am seeking support with this surgery, as I was quoted up to $5,000! And naturally, due to them being diagnosed as kittens, insurance won't cover any of the cost.





If anyone has the ability to lend a hand, it would mean the world to me and my sweet kitties!