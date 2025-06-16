Help Send Kyah to California Jesus Clubs

I have been given the opportunity to go on a mission tour with The Jesus Clubs this fall! The Jesus Clubs plant student-led, evangelism-based clubs in schools worldwide! They exist to see students saved, empowered in Jesus, and sent to share the gospel. They are in 78 nations and 48 states. I will be touring the beautiful state of California for two months, from Redding, all the way to San Diego, visiting the schools, their clubs, preaching the gospel, sharing testimonies, and baptizing people. We will also partner with the local youth, holding rallies to get their students involved, and planting Jesus Clubs at their schools.





After working in the public school system for the last 2 years, God has placed a burning desire on my heart to share His hope in the public schools. Our youth: Gen Z and Gen Alpha need hope, purpose, and truth. I’ve seen them broken and hurting, I’ve seen them anxious, hopeless, and angry. I’ve seen them searching for purpose, truth, and identity. In a culture where identity and worth are heavily defined and influenced by feelings, status, personal success or failure, the truth of the Gospel, and what Jesus says about His children, is desperately needed. I believe that the harvest is plentiful, and research even shows that 52% of US teens are ‘very motivated’ to keep learning about Jesus throughout their lives.





The money from this fundraiser will go towards my tuition, training, transportation, food, housing, outreach facilitation, and ministry. Please consider partnering with me financially and/or spiritually. I need prayers for safety, boldness, and health during my journey. Along with prayers for a greater understanding of God, His love for His people, and His direction in my life.

You can also give directly via my venmo which is @Kyah-Gonzalez, or contact me for my Zelle.

The great commission is not too big. It can start at lunch tables and desks, in the classroom, and hallways. Thank you for your support. I am ecstatic for what the Lord will do and to see Him move in the next season of my life.



