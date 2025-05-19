Thailand Missions Trip

Greetings!





My name is Tyler Carusella. As some of you may know, I will be going on a mission trip to Thailand on June 18-30 of this year. We will be staying with a missionary couple, Nam and Amy Silaphot. They are the founders of Rise Up Thailand in Pa Deng, Thailand. Rise Up seeks to empower young leaders to understand their identity as image-bearers of God and to lead their community into truth, purpose, and hope. They also seek to spread the love of Jesus among the parents of the kids they teach. Sadly, only one percent of the people in Thailand are Christians. The mission field is vast. Nam and Amy have a heart to see the lives of the people of Pa Deng be transformed by the power of the Gospel.









Our team will be serving in Sunday church services, after school programs, children’s church, family outreach, discipleship, extracurricular activities, family farm projects, as well as community development programs.

Here's a few ways that you can support us on this trip:





1. Financial Support. Any donations will be much appreciated and put to good use. The total cost needed to be raised is $2500. This covers airfare, lodging, meals, and ministry expenses. Any money raised for this mission trip will stay in Thailand for Nam and Amy to utilize. None of the money will come back with us.





2. Please be praying for us as well. Pray that our hearts will be softened and prepared to serve. Pray that our words and actions would glorify God while we are there. Pray that we wouldn’t be a burden to the missionaries there. Pray that the lives of the Thai people would be transformed. Pray for the protection of everybody involved while traveling and serving in a foreign country.





Thank you so much for the opportunity to share the call God has put on my heart. It was after much prayer and consideration that I decided to go on this mission trip. I know none of us will come back the same from this trip and I am truly excited to be able to answer God’s call. I believe God will accomplish many great things in and through us and I pray that you will be a part of that. Please feel free to contact me for any more information about the trip., who’s going, and how you may help out. Thank you for supporting me on this trip and may God bless you!





Sincerely, Tyler Carusella



