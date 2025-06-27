Healing Support for Jenn Montoya

Goal:
USD $50,000
Raised:
USD $4,515
Hello dearest friends,
Many of you joined forces 5 years ago to lend your love, time, meals, help, prayers, support, and generosity to the Montoya's after Jenn's initial breast cancer diagnosis in 2020. You all faithfully helped carry them through a really difficult season and now we are calling on you once more to do the same as we share the heartbreaking news of the cancer reoccurrence.
Jenn recently was told that the same type breast cancer is back, and unfortunately in a location that would be very difficult and risky to operate upon. Jenn is doubling down on her commitment to rid her body of this tumor and is navigating each conversation and decision with prayer and rock solid faith. She is on her healing journey and is fighting this with every tool available and pursuing complete and total healing.
The Montoya's would deeply appreciate your love, prayers, and support as well as your generosity as we know this journey comes with tremendous financial burden. Their family would appreciate financial assistance in any amount so that their focus can be one hundred percent on healing. Jenn and her family are truly and deeply thankful for the blessing of your faithful friendship and giving as well as your prayers that she is delivered from this cancer once and for all and is restored to complete and total health!
Until God opens another door, trust Him right there where you are.
We love you, Jenn!! Continuing to pray and trusting in our BIG God!
❤️
Praying for you Jenn, you’ve got this!💛
❤️
Prayers and positive thoughts to you and your family
Praying for you!
Sending you all the love🙏🏼
Best wishes!
We love you Jenn. You are an amazing supporter of all that know you. We wish you healing and love.
Sending you all love and support during this challenging time.
❤️
Gods got this…💕
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.