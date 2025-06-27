Campaign Image

Healing Support for Jenn Montoya

Goal:

 USD $50,000

Raised:

 USD $4,515

Campaign created by Heather Salvesen

Hello dearest friends,

Many of you joined forces 5 years ago to lend your love, time, meals, help, prayers, support, and generosity to the Montoya's after Jenn's initial breast cancer diagnosis in 2020. You all faithfully helped carry them through a really difficult season and now we are calling on you once more to do the same as we share the heartbreaking news of the cancer reoccurrence. 

Jenn recently was told that the same type breast cancer is back, and unfortunately in a location that would be very difficult and risky to operate upon. Jenn is doubling down on her commitment to rid her body of this tumor and is navigating each conversation and decision with prayer and rock solid faith. She is on her healing journey and is fighting this with every tool available and pursuing complete and total healing.

The Montoya's would deeply appreciate your love, prayers, and support as well as your generosity as we know this journey comes with tremendous financial burden. Their family would appreciate financial assistance in any amount so that their focus can be one hundred percent on healing. Jenn and her family are truly and deeply thankful for the blessing of your faithful friendship and giving as well as your prayers that she is delivered from this cancer once and for all and is restored to complete and total health!

Recent Donations
Wes and Pamela Ward
$ 50.00 USD
4 days ago

Until God opens another door, trust Him right there where you are.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
7 days ago

We love you, Jenn!! Continuing to pray and trusting in our BIG God!

The Donaldson Family
$ 100.00 USD
8 days ago

❤️

Seals
$ 250.00 USD
11 days ago

Praying for you Jenn, you’ve got this!💛

The Hanson Family
$ 50.00 USD
12 days ago

The Lott Family
$ 100.00 USD
13 days ago

❤️

The Jackson Family
$ 50.00 USD
13 days ago

Prayers and positive thoughts to you and your family

Morical Family
$ 100.00 USD
13 days ago

Praying for you!

Silver Family
$ 50.00 USD
13 days ago

Sending you all the love🩷🙏🏼🩷

Jackson Family
$ 75.00 USD
13 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
13 days ago

Voige Family
$ 40.00 USD
13 days ago

Conor Yates
$ 100.00 USD
13 days ago

Best wishes!

Thuren Family
$ 250.00 USD
13 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
13 days ago

Charlotte Richardson
$ 250.00 USD
14 days ago

We love you Jenn. You are an amazing supporter of all that know you. We wish you healing and love.

Nicole Ciomek
$ 250.00 USD
14 days ago

Sending you all love and support during this challenging time.

The Dickinson family
$ 100.00 USD
16 days ago

❤️

Molly
$ 50.00 USD
17 days ago

Kari
$ 200.00 USD
17 days ago

Gods got this…💕

