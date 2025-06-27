Healing Support for Jenn Montoya

Hello dearest friends,

Many of you joined forces 5 years ago to lend your love, time, meals, help, prayers, support, and generosity to the Montoya's after Jenn's initial breast cancer diagnosis in 2020. You all faithfully helped carry them through a really difficult season and now we are calling on you once more to do the same as we share the heartbreaking news of the cancer reoccurrence.

Jenn recently was told that the same type breast cancer is back, and unfortunately in a location that would be very difficult and risky to operate upon. Jenn is doubling down on her commitment to rid her body of this tumor and is navigating each conversation and decision with prayer and rock solid faith. She is on her healing journey and is fighting this with every tool available and pursuing complete and total healing.

The Montoya's would deeply appreciate your love, prayers, and support as well as your generosity as we know this journey comes with tremendous financial burden. Their family would appreciate financial assistance in any amount so that their focus can be one hundred percent on healing. Jenn and her family are truly and deeply thankful for the blessing of your faithful friendship and giving as well as your prayers that she is delivered from this cancer once and for all and is restored to complete and total health!