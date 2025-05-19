This fundraiser is to help support my parents during a challenging time. My mother has recently been diagnosed with Interstitial Lung Disease, which is linked to her Rheumatoid Arthritis, and she now requires an oxygen concentrator. This has put a heavy strain on my father, who is the sole provider for their household. Because of this, he must continue working full-time, leaving him unable to stay home and care for my mother, who spends most of her days in bed due to severe body pain.

In light of these challenges, my parents have considered downsizing their home to reduce financial pressure and make life more manageable. The goal of this fundraiser is to provide them with some financial relief and hopefully ease their burdens. While I understand that reaching my fundraising goal may be difficult, I am hopeful that we can raise enough to give them the support they desperately need. Thank you so much for your help and generosity.